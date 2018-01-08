Blood shortage prompts call for donors

This January, National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give now and help address a winter blood donation shortage.

Severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on blood donations already this year, with more than 150 blood drives forced to cancel causing over 5,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This is in addition to seasonal illnesses, such as the flu, and hectic holiday schedules collectively contributing to more than 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed in November and December.

In the Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region, 45 blood drives were forced to cancel due to last week’s winter storm, causing nearly 600 donations to go uncollected.

“Even temporary disruptions to blood and platelet donations can diminish the availability for hospital patients,” said Berandette Jay of the Appalachian and Mid-Atlantic Red Cross Blood Services Region. “It’s the blood on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency, and that’s why we’re asking eligible individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets today.”

While serving local hospitals is the first priority, the Red Cross can move blood products to where they’re needed most. This allows generous donors throughout the country to contribute to the national blood supply and potentially help patients locally and in storm-affected areas.

While all blood types are urgently needed, there is a more critical need for the following blood and donation types right now:

Type O negative: The blood type that can be transfused to almost everyone and is what doctors reach for in trauma situations.

Type B negative: The blood type that can be transfused to type B Rh-positive and negative patients.

Upcoming donation opportunities

Fishersville: 1/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences / Main Building, 100 Baldwin Blvd.

Stuarts Draft: 1/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, 10 Manor Drive, Route 608

How to help

Eligible donors can find a blood or platelet donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass are encouraged to help speed up the donation process. RapidPass lets donors complete the pre-donation reading and answer the health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass from the convenience of a mobile device or computer, or through the Blood Donor App.

