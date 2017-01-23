Bill to change larceny threshold reports unanimously
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
This morning, a bill co-patroned by Senator Scott Surovell (D-Mount Vernon) and Senator Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) to raise the grand larceny threshold from $200 to $500 passed through the Senate Courts of Justice Committee unanimously.
SB816 now makes its way to the Senate floor.
Said Senator Surovell, “I have carried this legislation for several years now. Virginia has one of the lowest thresholds in the country for grand larceny. This section of the Code hasn’t been updated in nearly 30 years. $200 went a lot further back then than it does now. This change is long overdue. We should focus our scarce prosecutorial resources on serious crimes, not $201 petty thefts.”
Said Senator Petersen, “Facing a 20 year jail sentence for stealing a pair of sneakers is outrageous. Theft is wrong – but we also need punishment to be proportional to the crime committed. We are facing serious overincarceration here in Virginia; one way to address that is to stop locking up individuals for stealing under $500 worth of property.”
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion