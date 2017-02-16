The best ways to capture the Millennial market in your rental business

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

You may be wondering how to cater to the renters in the younger generation who are beginning to move in. In fact, you should—millennials are staying in the rental market through their 20s and mid-30s. Millennials were hit the hardest by the recession, so they are now just getting on their feet, paying off student loans, marrying later, and delaying the cost of mortgages to lessen their debt. These are the ways to attract Millennials to your rental property.