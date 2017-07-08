Augusta Health School of Clinical Lab Sciences marks 2017 graduation

The Augusta Health School of Clinical Lab Sciences Class of 2017 graduated on June 30.

The School of Clinical Laboratory Sciences began as the King’s Daughters’ School of Medical Technology in 1955. Today, the program is one-year long and enrolls up to eight students annually. It is a rigorous course of study that includes more than 1500 hours of instruction, the equivalent of 40 semester-credit hours. Students are trained as generalists in Clinical/Medical Laboratory Science through a combination of classroom, student lab, and clinical practicum experiences.

The classroom and student lab instruction takes place at Augusta Health in Fishersville, VA for all enrolled students; the clinical practicum experiences take place at Augusta Health and the University of Virginia Medical Laboratories in Charlottesville, VA with students spending time at each location. The program prepares its graduates to sit for the national certification exam.

The School of Clinical Laboratory Science is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS) and is certified to operate as an institution of postsecondary education by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV).