 jump to example.com

Augusta Health accredited by ACR as lung cancer screening center

Published Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, 7:37 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

augusta healthAugusta Health has been accredited by the American College of Radiology as an ACR Designated Lung Cancer Screening Center.

This accreditation signifies that Augusta Health provides valuable lung cancer screening services to the community “at the highest standards of the radiology profession”.

The goal of lung cancer screening is to save lives through early detection before symptoms occur.  Lung Cancer is the number one cause of cancer death for both men and women in the United States, and in the absence of screening, lung cancer is not usually detected until symptoms appear in an advance stage.  One in 14 adults will develop lung cancer, and a national lung cancer screening trial demonstrated 20% fewer deaths from lung cancer from the group who underwent Low Dose CT (LDCT) lung screening compared to those who had annual chest x-rays.

LDCT is recommended for those at high risk for lung cancer who have no symptoms, are between 55 and 80 years old, are a current smoker or have quit smoking within the past 15 years, is or has been a ’30 pack-year’ smoker, and has no issues that would prevent lung cancer treatment.  Anyone who is interested in LDCT Lung Cancer Screening should discuss the risk factors with his or her physician and ask for a referral.

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care.  Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for three consecutive years.  For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Susan Platt’s secret weapon: Rosie O’Donnell?
Former congressional candidate to appear at Goodlatte office to issue challenge
Senators urge Trump to restore funding to Appalachian Regional Commission
McAuliffe announces $944K in Virginia telecommunication grants
Foods for sport and exercise
Kaine calls on Trump to veto resolution gutting Internet privacy rules
American Pickers coming to Virginia in May
Tom Perriello submits ballot petitions for Democratic Party primary
LG candidate Justin Fairfax files for ballot with 16K signatures
Shamrock Farms to create 70 new jobs in Augusta County
Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Frederick County
UVA men’s tennis coach Brian Boland to leave program at end of season
Tim Kaine confirms plan to vote against Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination
Watch: Chris Graham talks wrestling live from Smackdown
Ralph Northam submits petitions for ballot access
Gas prices are too damn high
EMU alumnus Michael J. Sharp among UN officials confirmed dead in Congo
UVA’s London Perrantes to compete in Reese’s College All-Star Game
VMI Keydets down JMU, 6-1
Liberty rallies late, falls at No. 16 East Carolina, 8-6
Report: Freezing temperatures in 2016 impacted Virginia honey production
McAuliffe on Trump executive orders on the Clean Power Plan
Game Notes: No. 16 UVA heads to VCU for 7 p.m. Wednesday game
State Police investigates fatal crash in Greene County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 