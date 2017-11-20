Augusta County man wanted on several charges

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted person.

John Halterman Jr., 41, is wanted for a probation violation, brandishing a firearm, discharge a firearm at/within a dwelling, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, abduction, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Halterman, a 5’8″, 160-pound white man, should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information about this wanted person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.