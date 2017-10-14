Augusta County Library presents community art display
The Augusta County Library has transformed into an art gallery, featuring the work of 20 different local artists. Curated by Benjamin Lee Thomas, who is both a participating artist and a Library employee, this community art show will be available to view through January 6, 2018.
According to Thomas, “We have over 70 pieces on display right now. This is the first time since the library’s renovation that we’ve had an art display like this, and it’s the first time in over 25 years that we’ve had a group exhibition.”
The pieces on display include everything from photography to collages in a reflection of the theme of “community” and a celebration of National Arts & Humanities Month. These pieces can be viewed around the library’s Fishersville location, accompanied by informational brochures.
The library would like to thank the Friends of the Augusta County Library for their sponsorship of this exhibit.
For additional information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354 or visit www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org. The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
For more information about the Friends of the Augusta County Library, visit www.friendsacl.org.
Discussion