Augusta County Library presents community art display

The Augusta County Library has transformed into an art gallery, featuring the work of 20 different local artists. Curated by Benjamin Lee Thomas, who is both a participating artist and a Library employee, this community art show will be available to view through January 6, 2018.

According to Thomas, “We have over 70 pieces on display right now. This is the first time since the library’s renovation that we’ve had an art display like this, and it’s the first time in over 25 years that we’ve had a group exhibition.”

The pieces on display include everything from photography to collages in a reflection of the theme of “community” and a celebration of National Arts & Humanities Month. These pieces can be viewed around the library’s Fishersville location, accompanied by informational brochures.

The library would like to thank the Friends of the Augusta County Library for their sponsorship of this exhibit.

For additional information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354 or visit www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org. The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.

For more information about the Friends of the Augusta County Library, visit www.friendsacl.org.