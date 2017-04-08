Albemarle County seeking feedback on county executive search
Published Saturday, Apr. 8, 2017, 7:12 am
Albemarle County seeking feedback on county executive search
As Albemarle County recruits for its next county executive, the Board of Supervisors is seeking community input.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has retained Waters & Company to assist with the recruitment and selection of the ideal candidate for the role of county executive. Given the impact that this position has on our community, the board is eager to hear from community members and stakeholders about what characteristics are most important for an individual in this role.
The feedback received will help in developing the recruitment and selection plan.
Survey participants will have the opportunity to weigh-in on how important they believe different attributes are for the County Executive to possess such as visibility within the community, commitment to intergovernmental cooperation, commitment to historic preservation, experience in dealing with the business and commercial community, and more.
If you are interested in adding your voice to this process, visit novisurvey.net/ns/n/zzpac.aspx to complete the anonymous survey by April 19.
For more information visit albemarle.org/cesearch.
Responses from the survey will be incorporated into the selection and interviewing process.
