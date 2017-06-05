Albemarle County: Gilbert Station Road closed to through traffic June 6-8
Published Monday, Jun. 5, 2017, 7:03 am
Front Page » Events » Albemarle County: Gilbert Station Road closed to through traffic June 6-8
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) in Albemarle County will be closed June 6-8 while crews work to replace a drainage pipe located approximately 500 feet from Route 20 (Stony Point Road).
Motorists on Route 640 can use Route 784 (Doctors Crossing) to Route 600 (Watts Passage) for access to Route 20. Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.
Message boards are in place to notify the public.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted toTwitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion