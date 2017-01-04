Albemarle County Board of Supervisors elects new chair, vice chair

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors conducted its first meeting of 2017 and as part of their organizational activities elected Diantha McKeel, representative from the Jack Jouett District, to a one-year term as Chair. Norman Dill, representative from the Rivanna District, was elected as Vice Chair.

Additionally, Claudette Borgersen and Travis Morris were appointed as Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and Senior Deputy Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, respectively.