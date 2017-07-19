 jump to example.com

Agriculture, forestry industries have $91 billion economic impact in Virginia

Published Wednesday, Jul. 19, 2017, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

A new comprehensive study shows Virginia’s agriculture and forestry industries contribute $91 billion annually to the Commonwealth’s economy. This represents a 30 percent increase from the most recent study, released in 2013, which showed an annual economic impact of $70 billion.

virginia“I am excited to see the agriculture and forestry industries have significantly increased their economic impact in just four years,” Governor McAuliffe said. “As the Commonwealth’s first- and third-largest private industries, agriculture and forestry play a vital role in the new Virginia economy. This is the kind of growth we are looking for in Virginia to keep us as the top state to do business in, a leader in export and trade, and a top destination for visitors who seeking out our agritourism venues and our state’s natural beauty.”

The total employment impact of these industries also increased by approximately seven percent, from 414,700 to 442,200 jobs, representing approximately nine percent of total employment in the Commonwealth.

The study was led by Dr. Terry Rephann of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia. It found that agriculture accounts for $70 billion of the $91 billion total, and forestry contributes $21 billion. Other related activities such as recreational opportunities, wildlife habitat, ecosystems services, agritourism, wine tourism, equestrian events, and agricultural festivals were not included in this study, but would add significantly to the total economic impact figure. For example, a Virginia Tech study released in April found that agritourism alone contributes $2.2 billion annually to the state’s economy and a study released in January 2017 noted that the wine industry contributes $1.37 billion each year.

“This new study shows significant growth for our industry, and we will do everything we can to assure that this upward trend continues,” added Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil I. Gooden. “A key part of that endeavor will include helping Virginia farmers and forest managers find new markets for their products and move more of their products into the global marketplace. The agriculture sector is benefitting from increased international exports, rapid growth of traditional poultry and beef product markets, and the expansion of specialty industries that range from craft beverage producers to shellfish aquaculture. A recovery in the housing market, increasing international exports of lumber and other wood products, and new markets for wood-based fuels such as biomass and wood pellets are contributing to a revival in the forestry sector.”

In addition to tangible benefits such as cash receipts and jobs, agriculture and forestry landscapes provide substantial environmental and other societal benefits. Rural landscapes provide scenic amenities that contribute to the quality of life. Forests improve air and water quality, mitigate flood vulnerability, provide wildlife habitat and aid biodiversity.

A full copy of the study is available on the VDACS and Department of Forestry websites.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Big innings propel P-Nats past Blue Rocks
Hillcats, Dash trade shutouts in twin bill
SeaWolves deal Richmond walk-off loss
Rebuild at UVA: Mendenhall reframing the masterpiece
Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall being sabotaged by admissions?
Kaine speaks out on Senate healthcare bill
Statement from bipartisan governors on U.S. Senate healthcare bill
Democrats have money edge in 21 GOP-held Virginia House districts
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Culpeper County shooting
Northam announces rural economic policy plan
Business, labor groups urge support for Atlantic Coast Pipeline
UVA safety Quin Blanding named to Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List
Northam calls for bipartisan joint healthcare subcommittee to address costs, access
UVA linebacker Micah Kiser named to Butkus Award Watch List
Rasoul to Mountain Valley Pipeline: Don’t touch our drinking water
Republican AG candidate John Adams raises $230K in June fundraising period
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 