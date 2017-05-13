 jump to example.com

Afton Mountain lane closures: May 15-17

Published Saturday, May. 13, 2017, 9:55 am

Due to wet weather this week, paving and shoulder improvements will continue on Route 250 (Three Notch Mountain Highway) in Augusta County May 15-17.

route 250During this time, the on- and off-ramps at Interstate 64 exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) will be closed and a detour will be in place.

Paving takes place daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Route 250 between the Waynesboro eastern city limits and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) in the Afton area. Route 250 will have alternating lane closures with flaggers and pilot trucks for traffic control.

Motorists can access eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 at exit 96 (Waynesboro/ Lyndhurst) or exit 107 (Crozet). The Virginia Department of Transportation has activated variable message boards to inform drivers of this temporary detour. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

