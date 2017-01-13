Advocates for COPN reform applaud recommendations of working group

This morning, the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Working Group on Certificate of Public Need (COPN) Reform endorsed nine principles, including the need for substantial reform to the COPN system during the 2017 session.

The Virginia Coalition to Reform COPN commends the working group for recognizing that the current system is broken and acknowledging the urgent need to reform.

Virginia’s COPN laws artificially limit health services by blocking competition, limiting choice and inflating costs of services. Significant reform and deregulation of the program will expand access to high-quality, low-cost care for Virginia patients.

The principles adopted by the working group reflect sound public policy that will move Virginia’s health care system forward. The members heard extensively from advocates on both sides of this issue over the past year. The principles address various aspects of the COPN debate and assert that the fundamental premise in which we can all agree, is to “ensure a comprehensive patient care system ensuring reasonable access and focused on lower patient costs and optimum conveniences.” The endorsed principles provide fair and reasonable guidance to reform and is something advocates on both sides can and should support. We thank the Senators and Delegates who served on this working group for their hard work and thoughtful deliberation in developing these principles.

The Virginia Coalition to Reform COPN will support legislation that reflects the principles adopted this morning. We look forward to working with the General Assembly to pass significant COPN reform this legislative session.

About the Virginia Coalition to Reform COPN

The Coalition to Reform COPN is comprised of health care providers, patients, payers, advocates and other concerned Virginia residents. The coalition seeks to amend Virginia’s current laws to decrease regulation and improve healthcare in our Commonwealth.

Find out more at www.reformvacopn.com