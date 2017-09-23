I-81 northbound on-ramp at Exit 247 in Harrisonburg closed Sept. 29-Oct. 1

The on-ramp from westbound Route 33 (Market Street) to northbound Interstate 81 at exit 247 in Harrisonburg is scheduled to close from 8 p.m. Friday, September 29, through noon Sunday, October 1.

This 40-hour closure allows contractors to work on the I-81 bridge that crosses over Country Club Road, and carries part of the I-81 northbound acceleration lane.

Westbound Route 33 drivers who need to access northbound I-81 will continue west on Route 33 into Harrisonburg, turn right on Mason Street, turn right on Route 11 (North Main Street) and proceed north to the I-81 interchange at exit 251.

Detour signs and variable message boards will be in place. All work is weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, this work will be postponed to October 6-8, 2017.

