2017 VMI football online ticket sales start July 1

Tickets for the 2017 VMI Football home games including season ticket packages for the five-game slate will commence Saturday, July 1 with online sales available at www.vmikeydets.com.

Phone orders and in-person sales at the VMI ticket office will start Wednesday, July 5th with summer office hours Tuesday–Friday from 12:30 pm-4:30 pm. The VMI ticket office phone number is 540-464-7266.

All single game pricing remains unchanged from last year with the exception of the September 23 Parents Weekend game against Chattanooga which will also be the 2017 Southern Conference opener for the Keydets.

Away game ticket sales and availability will be announced at a later date.

2017 VMI FOOTBALL HOME SCHEDULE

September 9 – CATAWBA

– CATAWBA September 23 – CHATTANOOGA

– CHATTANOOGA October 7 – SAMFORD

– SAMFORD October 21 – WESTERN CAROLINA

– WESTERN CAROLINA November 11 – WOFFORD

All game times are 1:30 p.m. but subject to change

2017 VMI FOOTBALL TICKET PRICING

Single game prices for all home games except Sept. 23 (Chattanooga)

Adult Reserved : $25

Youth Reserved : $15

Adult General Admission : $20

Youth General Admission : $10

Single game pricing for Sept. 23 vs. Chattanooga ONLY

Adult Reserved :$28

Youth Reserved : $18

Adult General Admission : $23

Youth General Admission : $10

SEASON TICKETS PRICING

Adult Reserved :$115

VMI Parent Reserved : $105

VMI Faculty/Staff Reserved : $57.50

Youth Reserved : $75

Adult General Admission : $90

VMI Faculty/Staff General Admission : $45

Youth General Admission : $50