2017 VMI football online ticket sales start July 1
Published Friday, Jun. 30, 2017, 9:27 pm
Front Page » Sports » 2017 VMI football online ticket sales start July 1
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Tickets for the 2017 VMI Football home games including season ticket packages for the five-game slate will commence Saturday, July 1 with online sales available at www.vmikeydets.com.
Phone orders and in-person sales at the VMI ticket office will start Wednesday, July 5th with summer office hours Tuesday–Friday from 12:30 pm-4:30 pm. The VMI ticket office phone number is 540-464-7266.
All single game pricing remains unchanged from last year with the exception of the September 23 Parents Weekend game against Chattanooga which will also be the 2017 Southern Conference opener for the Keydets.
Away game ticket sales and availability will be announced at a later date.
2017 VMI FOOTBALL HOME SCHEDULE
- September 9 – CATAWBA
- September 23 – CHATTANOOGA
- October 7 – SAMFORD
- October 21 – WESTERN CAROLINA
- November 11 – WOFFORD
All game times are 1:30 p.m. but subject to change
2017 VMI FOOTBALL TICKET PRICING
Single game prices for all home games except Sept. 23 (Chattanooga)
- Adult Reserved : $25
- Youth Reserved : $15
- Adult General Admission : $20
- Youth General Admission : $10
Single game pricing for Sept. 23 vs. Chattanooga ONLY
- Adult Reserved :$28
- Youth Reserved : $18
- Adult General Admission : $23
- Youth General Admission : $10
SEASON TICKETS PRICING
- Adult Reserved :$115
- VMI Parent Reserved : $105
- VMI Faculty/Staff Reserved : $57.50
- Youth Reserved : $75
- Adult General Admission : $90
- VMI Faculty/Staff General Admission : $45
- Youth General Admission : $50
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion