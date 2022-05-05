Youngkin signs bill to encourage more CDL applicants

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday ceremonially signed HB 553, which directs the Secretary of Transportation to promote and implement various initiatives related to CDLs.

“The Commonwealth and nation are currently facing critical shortages of CDL drivers, which is hindering our supply chain. Today is a meaningful bipartisan step forward to remove burdens, create opportunities, and encourage more commercial driver’s license applicants,” Youngkin said. “There are an abundance of job openings right now for Virginians who have a CDL permit, and by encouraging more to obtain this permit we can lower the costs of goods and keep communities nourished across the Commonwealth with affordable products.”

“With Gov. Youngkin’s signing of my HB 553, the Commonwealth of Virginia is taking real steps to help alleviate the supply chain issues in our state and get Virginians working,” said Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, the bill’s author. “By requiring these state agencies to coordinate on CDL initiatives, Virginia can better locate, identify, and address the shortages facing our economy.”

