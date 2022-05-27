Youngkin needs to expand the reach of his Violent Crime Task Force

Valerie Slater is the executive director of RISE for Youth, a Richmond-based nonprofit that advocates for dismantling the youth prison model and ensuring every space that impacts a young person’s life encourages growth and success. Slater joins “Street Knowledge” to discuss Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new Violent Crime Task Force, and how it will need representation outside of law enforcement to address the root causes of inequality.

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora.

Like this: Like Loading...