Youngkin names Stephen Emery Cummings to serve as Secretary of Finance

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has named Stephen Emery Cummings to serve as the next Secretary of Finance of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Cummings was most recently president and CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the Americas. Prior to his role at MUFG, he had served as chairman of UBS’s Investment Banking division in the Americas, served as global head of corporate and investment banking at Wachovia Bank, and had a stint at Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co. where he was chairman and CEO.

“Lowering taxes and restoring fiscal responsibility in Richmond is a primary focus of our Day One Game Plan, and Steve’s experience and expertise will help make sure we deliver real results for Virginians. Steve shares my vision of respecting Virginians’ hard-earned tax dollars and ensuring the Commonwealth’s budget is managed effectively and efficiently, and he has the skillset and leadership qualities that our team needs to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Youngkin said.

