Youngkin names Mary Baldwin University grad as Secretary of Administration

Published Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, 9:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Margaret “Lyn” McDermid as the next Secretary of Administration of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

McDermid, an alum of Mary Baldwin University, is the former chief information officer of Federal Reserve Information Technology.

“Lyn will play a pivotal role in making Virginia’s government work for the people. Her vast experience will allow us to hit the ground running on Day One as we seek to revamp our cybersecurity system to keep pace with growing security risks; root out waste, fraud, and abuse; and fix the Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia Employment Commission,” Youngkin said.

At FRIT, McDermid oversaw the Federal Reserve System IT strategy, IT investment and spending, and enterprise cyber security. She also directed the management of national IT operations, project services, and enterprise architecture and standards.

McDermid has served on several boards, including a stint as chair of the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, chair of the Board of Trustees of Mary Baldwin University, chair of the Board of the Greater Richmond Technology Council, and currently chair of the ChildFund International Board.

Her commitment to education is reflected in long-standing support of Reynolds Community College, University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University. She also serves on the IT visiting committee for Harvard University.

McDermid was named to the Computerworld’s list of Premier 100 IT Leaders for 2004, received the 2008 Executive Women in Business Achievement Award, was recognized as one of the Richmond YWCA’s 2010 Outstanding Women, and was honored with the RichTech Chairman’s Award in 2013. She co-founded the Richmond Women in Technology group and is honored with the naming of their annual recognition of women technologists as the Margaret “Lyn” McDermid awards.

Related



