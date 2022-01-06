Youngkin names Labor secretary, promises VEC fix

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin today announced Bryan Slater as the next Secretary of Labor, and is promising to put Slater to work immediately on “fixing the Virginia Employment Commission.”

“Workforce development will play a crucial part of jumpstarting our economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bryan’s experience and leadership will be critical to the development of talent, training of workers, and protection of Virginia’s right-to-work laws that will attract investment to Virginia,” Youngkin said. “On Day One, Virginia will be open for business as we aim to make government work for all Virginians, Bryan will be a key partner in fixing the Virginia Employment Commission and delivering results for the Commonwealth.”

Slater served as Secretary of Administration for Gov. James Gilmore. Most recently, he had jobs in the Labor and Transportation departments in the Trump administration.

He’s also a former executive director of the Republican Party of Georgia.

