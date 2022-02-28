Youngkin announces details for 2022 Governor’s Fellows Program

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Governor’s Fellows Program.

The Governor’s Fellows Program is a prestigious opportunity for rising seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action. Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work for the Commonwealth.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The Governor’s Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for young Virginians and students to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for their future.”

“Through meaningful interactions with the Governor’s senior level staff, lunches with Cabinet members, trips around the Commonwealth, and projects both inside and outside my assigned Secretariat, I became fully immersed in Virginia government at the highest level,” said Tommy Lukish, a 2012 Governor’s Fellow. “In every way, those experiences amplified my appreciation for public service and helped my personal and professional growth.”

During their time in service to the Commonwealth, Governor’s fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on the road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites that have shaped our past and are improving our future.

Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.

The selection of fellows is based solely on merit. The Fellows Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status.

The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Monday, March 28. Interviews will begin on March 30. Applicants will be advised on decisions beginning on April 18. The program runs from Monday, May 30, to Friday, July 29.

To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send the required recommendation letters to the address below:

Governor’s Fellows Program

Post Office Box 2454

Richmond, VA 23219

Email any questions to govfellows@governor.virginia.gov.