Youngkin announces additional administration appointments

AFP
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

glenn youngkin
(© Chirag Nagpal – Shutterstock)

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments this week.

“I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”

Office of the Governor

  • Michael Molina, Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs
  • Reeve Bull, Deputy Director of the Office of Regulatory Management
  • Nick Thornton, Senior Associate in the Office of Transformation
  • Ciara Rascona, Special Assistant for Communications

Commerce and Trade

  • Wyatt Toehlke, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Trade

Education

  • Madison Biedermann, Policy and Communications Advisor to the Secretary of Education

Health and Human Resources

  • Ellen Harrison, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services

Labor

  • Anthony Reedy, Deputy Secretary of Labor

Natural and Historic Resources

  • Jennifer Walle, Deputy Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources
  • Andrew Smith, Deputy Director of Conservation and Recreation

Marine Products Board

  • Jonathan van Senten of Newport News, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, Virginia Seafood AREC & Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics; Affiliate Faculty, Center for Advanced Innovations in Agriculture and Center for Coastal Studies, Virginia Tech

Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

  • Ron Bew, Chair, of Chesterfield County, former Associate Deputy Administrator for Capital Access for the U.S. Small Business Administration

Potomac River Fisheries Commission

  • Spencer Headley of Reedville, Owner, Reedville’s Claws and Scales

Board of Directors, New College Institute

  • Richard W. Hall of Martinsville, Managing Director, Orion Capitol
  • Hubert D. Harris of Chesterfield, retired, formerly Chief of Staff, Virginia State University
  • Rebecca Horner of Richmond, Community Volunteer

Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

  • Mona Kay Huffer of Churchville
  • The Honorable R. Steven Landes of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates
  • Tom Lester of Cedar Bluff, Adjunct Instructor of Political Science and History, Southwest Virginia Community College
  • Peter Lipsett of Lexington, Vice President, DonorsTrust
  • Robert Orrison of Dumfries, Division Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation
  • Emmett W. Toms, Jr., of Waynesboro

Board of Trustees of The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation

  • The Honorable Jamie T. Burke of Vienna

Board Of Trustees of The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

  • Anne W. Smith of Midlothian

Board of Visitors of Radford University

  • Tyler W. Lester of Abingdon, Legislative Director, Senate of Virginia

Board of Visitors of Virginia Commonwealth University

  • Anthony R. Bedell of Ashburn, Senior Corporate and Government Relations Director, Becker and Poliakoff

Institute For Advanced Learning and Research

  • Dr. Betty Jo Foster of Ringgold, Retired Professor, Danville Community College

State Historical Records Advisory Board

  • The Honorable R. Steven Landes of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates

The Library Board

  • Peter E. Broadbent, Jr., of Richmond, Attorney, Christian and Barton, LLP
  • C. Paul Brockwell, Jr., of Richmond, Associate Director of Communications, MCV Foundation
  • Carol Finerty of Alexandria, Foreign Affairs Officer, State Department

Virginia Stem Education Advisory Board

  • Victoria Chuah of Ashburn, Miss Virginia
  • Edward W. Monroe, Jr., of McLean, Physics Teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools

Advisory Board on Art Therapy

  • Danica Henrich of West Point, Board Certified Art Therapist, Genesis Counseling Center

Advisory Board on Music Therapy

  • Miriam Smith of Ashland, Executive Director, Commonwealth Music Therapy

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism

  • Kimberly Luckabaugh of Fairfax, Executive Director, Reset180
  • Joy S. Parker of Virginia Beach, Director of Volunteer Services, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters
  • Reagan Polarek of Richmond, Student

Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers

  • Steven L. Clemons, MS, CPA, of Salem, retired

Board of Veterinary Medicine

  • Steven A. Linas, OD, of Goochland, retired, Virginia Eye Institute

Virginia Foundation For The Humanities and Public Policy

  • Diane T. Atkinson of Henrico
  • Stefan “Reed” Dibich of Richmond
  • The Honorable Grace Flores-Hughes of Castleton, Vice President, F&H 2 Inc.
  • David K. Rehr, PhD, of Arlington, Professor, George Mason University

Commission on School Construction and Modernization

  • Dr. William D. Sroufe of Colonial Heights, Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent

Small Business Commission

  • Jay M. Atkinson of Richmond, CEO, AIS Network
  • Melissa Ball of Hanover County, President, Ball Office Products, LLC and Chairman, C.P. Dean Company, Inc.
  • The Honorable Lee Vogler of Danville, Councilman, Danville City Council

Virginia Housing Commission

  • Josh Goldschmidt of Henrico, President, Eagle Construction of VA, LLC

State Air Pollution Control Board

  • Russell Mait of Northumberland County, President, Bramlee Consulting LLC

Litter Control and Recycling Fund Advisory Board

  • Barry Custer of Blue Ridge, Vice President – Sales, Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Inc.
  • Michael J. O’Connor of Richmond, President, Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association
  • Bo Wilson of Fishersville, Vice President, Dr Pepper of Staunton

Motor Vehicle Dealer Board

  • Jeff Ballard of Pulaski, Independent Dealer, Ikes Auto Sales

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


AFP

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.