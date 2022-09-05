Youngkin announces additional administration appointments
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments this week.
“I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
Office of the Governor
- Michael Molina, Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Reeve Bull, Deputy Director of the Office of Regulatory Management
- Nick Thornton, Senior Associate in the Office of Transformation
- Ciara Rascona, Special Assistant for Communications
Commerce and Trade
- Wyatt Toehlke, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Trade
Education
- Madison Biedermann, Policy and Communications Advisor to the Secretary of Education
Health and Human Resources
- Ellen Harrison, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services
Labor
- Anthony Reedy, Deputy Secretary of Labor
Natural and Historic Resources
- Jennifer Walle, Deputy Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources
- Andrew Smith, Deputy Director of Conservation and Recreation
Marine Products Board
- Jonathan van Senten of Newport News, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, Virginia Seafood AREC & Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics; Affiliate Faculty, Center for Advanced Innovations in Agriculture and Center for Coastal Studies, Virginia Tech
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority
- Ron Bew, Chair, of Chesterfield County, former Associate Deputy Administrator for Capital Access for the U.S. Small Business Administration
Potomac River Fisheries Commission
- Spencer Headley of Reedville, Owner, Reedville’s Claws and Scales
Board of Directors, New College Institute
- Richard W. Hall of Martinsville, Managing Director, Orion Capitol
- Hubert D. Harris of Chesterfield, retired, formerly Chief of Staff, Virginia State University
- Rebecca Horner of Richmond, Community Volunteer
Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia
- Mona Kay Huffer of Churchville
- The Honorable R. Steven Landes of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates
- Tom Lester of Cedar Bluff, Adjunct Instructor of Political Science and History, Southwest Virginia Community College
- Peter Lipsett of Lexington, Vice President, DonorsTrust
- Robert Orrison of Dumfries, Division Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation
- Emmett W. Toms, Jr., of Waynesboro
Board of Trustees of The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation
- The Honorable Jamie T. Burke of Vienna
Board Of Trustees of The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
- Anne W. Smith of Midlothian
Board of Visitors of Radford University
- Tyler W. Lester of Abingdon, Legislative Director, Senate of Virginia
Board of Visitors of Virginia Commonwealth University
- Anthony R. Bedell of Ashburn, Senior Corporate and Government Relations Director, Becker and Poliakoff
Institute For Advanced Learning and Research
- Dr. Betty Jo Foster of Ringgold, Retired Professor, Danville Community College
State Historical Records Advisory Board
- The Honorable R. Steven Landes of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates
The Library Board
- Peter E. Broadbent, Jr., of Richmond, Attorney, Christian and Barton, LLP
- C. Paul Brockwell, Jr., of Richmond, Associate Director of Communications, MCV Foundation
- Carol Finerty of Alexandria, Foreign Affairs Officer, State Department
Virginia Stem Education Advisory Board
- Victoria Chuah of Ashburn, Miss Virginia
- Edward W. Monroe, Jr., of McLean, Physics Teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools
Advisory Board on Art Therapy
- Danica Henrich of West Point, Board Certified Art Therapist, Genesis Counseling Center
Advisory Board on Music Therapy
- Miriam Smith of Ashland, Executive Director, Commonwealth Music Therapy
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism
- Kimberly Luckabaugh of Fairfax, Executive Director, Reset180
- Joy S. Parker of Virginia Beach, Director of Volunteer Services, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters
- Reagan Polarek of Richmond, Student
Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers
- Steven L. Clemons, MS, CPA, of Salem, retired
Board of Veterinary Medicine
- Steven A. Linas, OD, of Goochland, retired, Virginia Eye Institute
Virginia Foundation For The Humanities and Public Policy
- Diane T. Atkinson of Henrico
- Stefan “Reed” Dibich of Richmond
- The Honorable Grace Flores-Hughes of Castleton, Vice President, F&H 2 Inc.
- David K. Rehr, PhD, of Arlington, Professor, George Mason University
Commission on School Construction and Modernization
- Dr. William D. Sroufe of Colonial Heights, Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent
Small Business Commission
- Jay M. Atkinson of Richmond, CEO, AIS Network
- Melissa Ball of Hanover County, President, Ball Office Products, LLC and Chairman, C.P. Dean Company, Inc.
- The Honorable Lee Vogler of Danville, Councilman, Danville City Council
Virginia Housing Commission
- Josh Goldschmidt of Henrico, President, Eagle Construction of VA, LLC
State Air Pollution Control Board
- Russell Mait of Northumberland County, President, Bramlee Consulting LLC
Litter Control and Recycling Fund Advisory Board
- Barry Custer of Blue Ridge, Vice President – Sales, Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Inc.
- Michael J. O’Connor of Richmond, President, Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association
- Bo Wilson of Fishersville, Vice President, Dr Pepper of Staunton
Motor Vehicle Dealer Board
- Jeff Ballard of Pulaski, Independent Dealer, Ikes Auto Sales