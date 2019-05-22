Yoga at Home helping Virginia residents get healthy

Have No Fear, Yoga at Home is Here

If you’ve been wanting to try yoga but don’t want to learn it at a studio, Glo has the perfect solution for you. Yoga at Home is possible with their over 3,000 video lessons taught by some of the world’s best instructors. Whether you’re just too busy to get to a yoga studio or are just too shy, it’s the perfect solution. Travelers, instructors, and stay at home moms are all stretching, gaining flexibility, and enjoying the many mental health benefits yoga at home has to offer with Glo. Best of all, Glo will allow you to try their courses for free with a 15-day trial membership!

More About Yoga at Home with Glo

Learning Yoga at Home is a practical solution for anyone with a computer, smartphone, or tablet. Anywhere you have access to an internet connection, you’ll be able to learn new skills and grow. Glo allows you to choose from many different types of specialty yoga including, yoga for men, expecting mothers, travelers, and more. Vinyasa, Hatha, Yin, and more are all available. Absolute beginners will feel comfortable and learn the foundations of yoga before jumping into anything that may be too challenging. You’ll be able to select your own instructor and will be able to learn more about them from their online video profile. As you advance throughout the levels, you’ll become more flexible, gain mental clarity, and feel better overall.

Glo as an Entity

Glo takes a holistic approach to teach yoga, pilates, and meditation. The company wants students, instructors, and staff to reach within and achieve their personal best through learning. Their instructors come from all over the globe, with each of them bringing something unique to the learning environment. An online community of instructors and fellow students are there to support members every step of the way. Students are also able to select whichever classes they’d like, so they can advance and try different things at any time. Meditation courses are a great compliment to any yoga program, and they’re offered by many of the yoga instructors. Whatever your objective is, you’ll find that Glo has a wealth of resources at your fingertips.

Glo Wants You to Try Yoga at Home for Free

Glo offers members a free trial membership for 15 days. During this time, you’ll be able to find an instructor that you’d like to learn from and select your classes. An online tool makes it easy to match you up with instructors that teach the classes you’re looking for and have a style that matches your learning preferences. You’ll be able to try pilates and meditation as well at no extra cost. If you decide you’d like to join Glo after the free trial period, the low monthly membership fee is automatically billed to your credit card on file for your convenience.

Glo has helped countless members learn new skills that help them in every aspect of their lives. Whether you’re looking to energize or wind down, you’ll be able to find a course to help. There’s no limitation on how many classes you can take and you’re able to add and drop them at any time. Also, you’re under no obligation to continue with Glo. There are no contracts, initiation fees, annual fees, or anything else you’d find at a traditional fitness center. Working out from the comfort of your own home is one of the things that members love about Glo. Find out for yourself what all the excitement is about. Visit https://www.glo.com/register to set up your profile, explore, and get started on your new fitness journey with Glo, today!

