Yocan Uni Mod Box vs Yocan Hive 2.0

Yocan is a trusted and reputable vape manufacturer that offers the best products to new and professional vapers. Two of the most sought-after Yocan vaping devices include the Yocan UNI Box Mod and Yocan Hive 2.0. Each has its own set of cool features and benefits. In this article, you’ll learn the differences, advantages, and some drawbacks of these vaporizers. Let’s get started!

Getting to Know the Yocan Uni Mod Box

The Yocan UNI Box Mod boasts its full cartridge customization. It means that this vaping device can adapt well to any brand of oil cartridge regardless of the size, length, and type. Your favorite oil cartridges will surely fit in Yocan UNI because of its adjustable knobs and lever. It is easy to use, practical, functional, and very affordable. Many box mods create an inconvenient feel because of unfit cartridges, but this is not a problem with Yocan UNI Mod Box. You can adjust it according to the level of your cartridge for a convenient and easy vaping session every time.

Pros

Convenient and easy to user-friendly

Portable and compact

Fits any cartridge size

Adjustable chamber width and height

Patented design

Different color options

Cons

For oils only

Best Features of Yocan UNI Box Mod

The Yocan UNI Box Mod is specifically crafted with the needs and types of extract consumers in mind. It is a universal box mod vape that is suitable for first-timers and professional extract vapers. Unlike other vaporizers, you are no longer confined to purchase a specific brand of the cartridge because you can use any cartridge sold on the market today. It can accommodate any type of cartridge because of its outstanding overall compatibility.

Enjoy seamless vaping with the 510 threaded magnetic base connectors of Yocan UNI by just simply attaching the cartridge to the magnetic connectors. The 510 threaded magnetic connectors ensure full compatibility of Yocan UNI to all cartridges and keep a stable flow of power supply with the right amount of heat going to the cartridge. The magnetic links allow the best conductivity while still allowing you to enjoy the convenience of removing and replacing cartridges easily. With the magnetic connectors, they provide a strong hold and a snug fit on any cartridge. It means that you won’t need to worry about accidentally dropping or misplacing your cartridges when in use. In addition, your oil cartridges are safe on a 510 threaded link, utilized on the entire vaporizer. The magnetic parts are made from the strongest and highest quality magnets.

When it comes to premium heating, the Yocan UNI Box mod is proud of its 10-second pre-heat feature. It allows you to prime your favorite cartridges before use. Now, you can best prepare your materials with Yocan UNI. Just simply tap the power button twice to activate the preheat mode which can last for 10 seconds. Reap the best benefits of essential oils with the 3 temperature settings. Also, the window found at the side of the device is another helpful feature of Yocan UNI. It is easy to check if you need to refill the chamber. It eliminates burnt material and cartridges, as well as in saving your time and money. The Yocan UNI Box Mod offers versatile charging options through its Micro USB charging system.

Getting to Know the Yocan Hive 2.0

The Yocan Hive 2.0 is the upgraded vape version of Yocan Hive. It is equipped with a smartly inserted atomizer locked in a box and a magnetic connector. It has a cool and simple design that vapers love. It is more portable and compact with adjustable voltage. The voltage settings are expressed by low (one blue light), middle (two blue lights), and high (three blue lights).

Pros

Cool design

Convenient to use

Compact and portable

Fast charging

Cons

Small coils

Best Features of Yocan Hive 2.0

Yocan Hive 2.0 is the perfect vape if you’re on-the-go. It has a concentrate and juice atomizer so you can use your favorite material anytime and anywhere. The impressive quartz-coil concentrate atomizer offers a pure vaping experience. On the other hand, it has a leak-free design juice atomizer so you for a premium e-juice vaping. Like the Yocan UNI, Yocan Hive 2.0 is USB-charged with a USB cable included.

A dab tool is included in the kit so you can use it to put your favorite concentrate material on the quartz coil of your Yocan Hive 2.0. You can activate the Hive by simply pressing the power button 5 times. For Yocan Hive 2.0, you’ll know when it’s time to charge when the blue lights flash ten times. It can sustain continuous heating up to 15 seconds. When used more than 15 seconds in a single vaping session, the blue lights will flash eight times with the vape function automatically disabled.

Similarities and Differences of Yocan UNI and Yocan Hive 2.0

Both devices have a 650mAh battery capacity, so expect both as fast charging vaping devices that save you time, most especially when you’re too busy or need a quick vape. Yocan Hive 2.0 has a color-coded battery indicator unlike the Yocan UNI Box Mod which only has a single light battery display.

Similar to the Yocan UNI, you can check the level of material easily through the box MOD window. Because both have a magnetic connection, you have that peace of mind whenever you use them outdoors and while charging. The magnetic connection avoids losing or dropping the cartridges inside the vape. The Yocan Hive 2.0 has an extract atomizer and you can fill it with essential oils. You no longer have to access any secret tubes and holes or inner hatches just to fill the atomizer. Both Yocan UNI and Hive 2.0 have a straightforward operation which eliminates any complex procedures or complications that makes reloading difficult. They are two of the best vaping devices sold by Yocan today because both are good in preserving the aroma and flavors of materials. Whatever you choose, you don’t need to worry about tiresome reloading because both vaporizers have magnetic connections that make every step seamless and easy.

Final Thought

Both Yocan Hive 2.0 and Yocan UNI MOD are simple, compact, portable, and practical for vaping on-the-go. They are both universal, so you can use any type of cartridge you like. Aside from that, both are easy to use and straightforward. If you’re looking for a perfect vape, you can choose either Yocan UNI or Yocan Hive. With Yocan UNI, achieve a premium heating capability through its 10-second shut-off feature. On the other hand, the quartz rod of Yocan Hive 2.0 provides a satisfying and purest flavor. Both vaping devices are versatile. Whatever you choose, both vaporizers are available at www.yocanvaporizer.com. Happy vaping!

