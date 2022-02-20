X2 Comedy Series features Winston Hodges at Court Square Theater show

The popular X2 Comedy Series returns to Court Square Theater Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Winston Hodges, award-winner for his comedy special Grieving Productively, is headliner for the show.

X2 Comedy features high quality, clean (PG-13) laughs from nationally touring, regional and local comedians.

Tickets ($20 each) are available online at valleyarts.org/performances, with group discounts available (call 540-433-9189).

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.

Hodges has performed at numerous comedy clubs with his Southern charm and edgy wit. He hosts a couple of comedy podcasts for The Dead Dad Comedy Pod and The Winstmas Games.

Host Chris Womack, a James Madison University professor who has educated and entertained students for 28 years, brings his comedy off-campus.

Dawn Davis Womack is the evening’s opener. After taking comedy classes in Washington, D.C., Womack was hired straight from the graduation showcase and has been spreading laughter ever since. In 2021, she launched the Virginia is For Laughers podcast – about all things non-hiking in the Shenandoah Valley.

Also appearing is Paul Snyder, an emerging comic who performs his brand of humor across the Carolinas. He was a finalist in the Jeanne Robertson Humor Competition, and recently won the Jokes Out Loud “I’m Ready” Competition. He’s a lovable introvert who has performed with Dusty Slay and Carlos Mencia.