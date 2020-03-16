WWE moves WrestleMania 36 to Performance Center

The show apparently will go on, as WWE announced today that its signature WrestleMania event will be staged live on Sunday, April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The show had been scheduled to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but the nationwide shutdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak forced WWE’s hand.

There had been speculation that the company would postpone the show to a later date.

It’s possible that uncertainties about an end date to the current shutdown forced WWE’s hand.

The company has already moved its weekly “Raw,” “NXT” and “Smackdown” shows from live arenas to the Performance Center, beginning with last week’s “Smackdown” episode, the first after the flood of live-events cancellations forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

WrestleMania 36 will air live beginning at 7 p.m. on April 5.

Story by Chris Graham

