Women’s Soccer: EMU wins on road
The EMU soccer women won on the road at Randolph by a score of 1-0 on Saturday. The Royals pick up their fourth, 1-0 victory of the season improving to 2-1 in ODAC play and 8-2 on the season.
The Royals were on the attack to begin the first half, producing cornerkick and scoring opportunities. Rachel Sauder (Lyndhurst, Va./Stuarts Draft) fired off a two shots before finally connecting on her third, finding the top left corner of the net in the 25th minute off a pass from Liz Huffman (Mechanicsburg, Pa./Mechanicsburg Area).
The second half was played fairly evenly as both teams were equal in shots. The EMU defense was able to hold the WildCats from tying the game as they had one final shot attempt in the final minute of play.
Both teams had 14 shots in the match as EMU held the advantage in shots on goal 9-7. Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) had seven saves in her sixth shutout of the season.
The Royals play the next game on Saturday, Oct. 12 against Lynchburg at 4:00pm as part of EMU’s Homecoming Weekend. This will also be Senior Recognition ceremonies honoring the four seniors before the match.
