Women’s Soccer: EMU shut out at Roanoke

Published Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 9:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The EMU soccer women lost at Roanoke on Saturday by a score of 1-0. The loss drops the Royals record to 9-5-1 on the season and 3-4-1 in the conference.

The first half was controlled mostly by the Maroons as EMU struggled to get things going offensively. In the 22nd minute, Madeleine Dickinson set up Hailey Davis who scored the lone goal of the match for Roanoke. The Royals were held without a shot attempt in the half.

The second half showed spark as Leigh Lumsden (Madison, Va./Madison County) put EMU’s first shot on goal that was saved. The Royals best scoring chance came at the 75 minute mark when Rachel Sauder (Lyndhurst, Va./Stuarts Draft) and Emily Hostetler (Marshallville, Ohio/Smithville) had back-to-back shots as Hostetler’s was saved.

Roanoke had the advantage in shots 22-4 while also earning more corner kicks than EMU 8-3. Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) had ten saves in net.

The Royals stay on the road Wednesday, Oct. 30 as they travel to undefeated Randolph-Macon for a match at 6:30pm.

Comments