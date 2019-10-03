Women’s Soccer: EMU holds their own in loss to Marlins

The EMU soccer women lost at home to Virginia Wesleyan by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday. The loss evens the Royals conference record to 1-1 while dropping their best start in program history to 7-2 overall.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle as both teams controlled the ball well while creating opportunities to score. The Marlins had a shot hit the crossbar in the 20th minute that was cleared out by the EMU defense. In the 29th minute, Ariel Barbosa (Baltimore, Md./Towson) had a one-on-one chance that was swallowed-up by the Virginia Wesleyan goalkeeper.

The second half started off with a quality chance for the Royals. Samm Livermore (Dunn, N.C./West Johnston) sent in a shot that hit off the crossbar and bounced out to Haley Barnes (Bassett, Va./Bassett) who followed up on the rebound with a shot that was saved.

The Marlins broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 66th minute on a goal by Mia Meinhardt, and would continue to press the offensive pressure until the end of the game.

Virginia Wesleyan outshot EMU 28-6 as Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) picked up 13 saves while denying scoring chances as she kept the game close the whole way.

The Royals hit the road on Saturday, Oct. 5 when they travel to play at Randolph at 2:00pm.