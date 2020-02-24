Women’s Basketball: Virginia upsets Virginia Tech in Clash, 86-76

Published Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, 7:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia, under .500, its postseason hopes not even on life support, is playing for pride. The ‘Hoos showed some pride on Sunday in Blacksburg.

UVA shot 57.4 percent from the floor and took control in the fourth quarter in an 86-76 win over Virginia Tech.

The loss is damaging for the Hokies (20-7, 10-6 ACC), which fell into a three-way tie for fourth in the conference standings.

Virginia (12-15, 7-9 ACC) notched its fourth win in its last six games.

“I am extremely proud of our team. I think this is probably the first game all season where we started the game that we wanted, the way we wanted to, but also finished the game we wanted to win,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 13 in the first half, but Virginia Tech closed to within 45-40 at halftime, and an Elizabeth Kitley layup put the Hokies up 65-64 one minute into the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back buckets from Dominique Toussaint and Joceyln Willoughby put UVA back in front, and Virginia clamped down on the defensive end, holding the Hokies to 13 points in the fourth quarter amd 36.7 percent shooting for the game.

“Even when the other team made a run, we didn’t put our head down or anything like that,” Thompson said. “They continued to say, ‘We’re alright, we’re good, we will weather the storm and continue to be who we are’.”

Toussaint and Willoughby each scored 29 points for Virginia.

Aisha Sheppard of Virginia Tech scored 32 points, going 10-of-22 overall from the field and 8-of-15 from three-point range.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”