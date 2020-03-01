Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls on Senior Day to #8 N.C. State

Published Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020, 6:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia dropped its final game of the regular season, 75-64, to No. 8 N.C. State on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Wolfpack (25-4, 14-3 ACC) started the game making their first 13 three-point attempts, building up a 14-point halftime lead that it extended to a 20-point advantage early in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers (13-16, 8-10 ACC) cut the deficit to eight in the final two minutes of the game, but could not complete the comeback.

A trio of freshmen finished with double-digit points for UVA, led by a 13-point performance from redshirt freshman guard Amandine Toi. Kylie Kornegay-Lucas scored 11 points while freshman guard Carole Miller contributed 10.

N.C. State was led by a 15-point, 13-rebound performance by Elissa Cunane.

Despite the loss, the ‘Hoos secured the No. 9 seed in the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and will have a first-round bye.

Virginia will begin play with a second-round game against the No. 8 seed, Syracuse, on Thursday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”