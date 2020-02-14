Women’s Basketball: UVA rallies from 22 down, defeats Miami

Virginia rallied from a 22-point first-half deficit to defeat Miami 69-64 on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers (11-14, 6-8 ACC) outscored the Hurricanes (12-12, 4-9 ACC) 45-22 in the third and fourth quarters to complete the comeback and pick up the victory.

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) led the Cavaliers with 25 points with six rebounds. Senior guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) scored 16 points.

Kelsey Marshall scored a career-high 25 points for the Hurricanes, with 20 of those coming in the first half.

