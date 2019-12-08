Women’s Basketball: Randolph defeats EMU in OT, 65-62

After erasing a ten-point first half deficit, the EMU basketball women fell in overtime to Randolph on Saturday by a score of 65-62.

The Royals (1-7/0-3 ODAC) fell into a hole early in the game as a slow start found them trailing in the first half. An 8-2 run by the WildCats (3-5/1-3 ODAC) to end the second quarter gave them a 38-28 lead at halftime.

Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va. / Broadway) got the offense going to start the second half completing a three-point play after making a layup. That sparked an 11-0 run that gave EMU their first lead of the game midway through the third quarter.

The teams would trade buckets and lead changes from there until Randolph earned a shot advantage with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

As the Royals battled to keep the score within four point, Jady Payton (Berryville, Va./Clarke County) made a three pointer with 3:20 remaining to get the score back within one point at 54-53.

A scramble underneath the basket ended with a Haley Paige (Winchester, Va./Millbrook) layup to put EMU back in front with 1:08 to play.

The Royals stopped the WildCats from scoring on their next possession forcing them to foul. Payton hit two free throws to increase the lead to three.

Randolph hit two free throws on their next possession before Payton went back to the line for two more attempts. She made the first and missed the second to put the ball back in the hands of the WildCats.

Yanessa Cabrera hurried the ball down and pulled up a jumper just inside the arc that went in just as the horn sounded to tie the game and force overtime.

The first five points in overtime went Randolph’s way before Jada Jackson (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland) made a layup for EMU. Payton scored a layup with 20 seconds left to get the Royals within two points. Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) stole the ball on the ensuing inbound giving EMU the ball back.

The WildCats drew an offensive foul on the Royals’ final possession to earn the ball back and seal the victory in the final seconds.

Randolph shot 33.3% (22-66) from the floor and 28.6% (4-14) from three point range. EMU made 31% (18-58) of their shots and 20% (3-15) of their three’s.

Delawder was the leading scorer for the Royals with 15 points while pulling in 10 rebounds earning a double-double. Payton finished with 10 points and four rebounds.

Cabrera lead the WildCats in scoring with 15 while dishing out six assists. Kalyn Banks scored 11 points and had 16 rebounds.

The Royals have more than a week before their next game when they travel to play at St. Mary’s (Md.) on Sunday, Nov. 15 to play at 4:00pm.

