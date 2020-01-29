Woman injured in shooting in Albemarle County

Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of Bitternut Lane and Angler Court in the Southwood Mobile Home community at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female victim who was transported to UVA Hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

Officers found multiple vehicles shot and casings along the roadway.

This incident remains under investigation at this time and anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wells with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000.

