 

Woman injured in shooting in Albemarle County

Published Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, 11:03 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

police

(© cglade – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of Bitternut Lane and Angler Court in the Southwood Mobile Home community at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female victim who was transported to UVA Hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

Officers found multiple vehicles shot and casings along the roadway.

This incident remains under investigation at this time and anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wells with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000.

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.




augusta free press
augusta free press news