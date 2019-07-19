Wittman to Pelosi: There is too much to be done

Congressmen Rob Wittman has sent another letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to keep the House in-session through August to complete critical legislative items.

“On June 28, 2019, I wrote you asking that you cancel the August recess if the House had not addressed the many critical issues facing our Nation,”Wittman wrote. “Three weeks later, we are no further on the major issues affecting the American people. Therefore, I again urge you to cancel the August recess and keep members in Washington.”

This comes after a week of political posturing on the floor, during which none of the four legislative days were used to address these time sensitive issues. Instead, the House voted on a bill that will kill American jobs and entertained impeachment proceedings that were overwhelmingly defeated.

“The House has yet to consider legislation to adjust budget caps, address the debt ceiling, or complete all 12 appropriations bills. With only four legislative days until we adjourn for August recess and 17 legislative days until the end of the fiscal year, Congress should remain in Washington until the work is complete.”

The consequence of failing to pass funding bills by the end of the fiscal year is a continuing resolution (CR). Congressman Wittman has long believed that CRs are a short-term solution to a long-term problem and an abdication of Congress’ duties and responsibilities. CRs are detrimental to our military’s ability to perform the missions we call on them to do. They lead to insufficient training, unmaintained equipment, and decreased readiness.

Congressman Wittman is the leading voice for increasing Congressional accountability. For years Congressman Wittman has introduced the No Budget No Pay Act that says if Congress doesn’t pass a budget on time Members don’t get a paycheck, the Stay on Schedule Resolution that says if Congress doesn’t pass all appropriations bills by July 31, the House should stay in session and continue its work instead of adjourning for August recess, and the Inaction Has Consequences Act that says if Members of Congress do not complete appropriations bills by the end of the fiscal year, they will not receive a paycheck. He believes that we must work for a permanent solution that will provide a path to fiscal certainty for our federal agencies.

