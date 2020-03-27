Winds of changes blowing in Finnish online gambling

Finnish people are known for being enthusiastic players in online casinos and because of this several big casino companies are testing their new innovations in this market.

Casino gaming has its roots deep in the Finnish history and the casino company Veikkaus owned by Finnish government is one of the biggest companies in the country. Funny fact to know, there’s more than 18,500 physical slots spread all around the country – that’s quite a lot.

One of the biggest changes in the online casino history are new casinos without registration. These simple sites make gambling easier than ever, since you don’t have to give your personal details or verify email or phone number before making a deposit. You can simply make a deposit using your BankID and nothing else is needed.

During the last three years most of the new online casinos has been so called Pay’n Play casinos, which obviously tells about the popularity of these sites. You can read more about the innovation from Bonusetu.com guide for Finnish casinos without registration.

Fast withdrawals more appreciated than big bonuses

Trough the history of online gambling casinos has been trying to get new players by offering bonuses like free spins, deposit bonuses and even bonus money without deposit. For years it has looked like players are only interested about big bonuses and everything else has been side issues.

Now things seem to be changed and instead of big bonuses and free money many people appreciate more fast withdrawals and easy environment to play. Because of this trend many new Pay’n Play casinos don’t offer casino bonuses at all, which is totally new in the industry.

Pay’n Play casinos offer only one method to make deposits and withdrawals, which makes it much faster for them to approve the withdrawal requests. Usually in these casinos you can expect to receive your winnings within five minutes, which is super-fast comparing to approving times before. This makes online gambling easier than ever and you can get even the biggest winnings to use almost right away.

Of course, it must be said as well, that there is Pay’n Play casinos who try to reach new players by offering several kind of casino bonuses. This is of course always better for the player, when there is more choices.

Simplicity emphasizes when playing mobile

Beside playing with BankID mobile casinos are also big trend now. Almost everyone has a smart phone or a tablet, and classis laptops again are nowadays less common. This obviously creates new needs, since all the old online casino sites don’t fit well into the smaller screen of a smart device.

Quite many of the new mobile casinos offers a chance to play with BankID, since this makes playing much easier and faster. Jumping from application and tab to another with a small device is not enjoyable, so creating new account to online casino might have been a nightmare.

Now people can try new casinos easily without registering an account, which is very welcomed feature especially when playing in mobile. Pay’n Play casinos also verify the players identity, address and payment method from the banks system so players don’t need to verify account my sending any documents.

During year 2020 there sill probably be around ten new Pay’n Play casinos launched for Finnish customers, so the trend is real.

