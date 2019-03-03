Winchester man dies in Frederick County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Hutchinson is investigating a fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. Sunday on Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) just north of Route 127 (Bloomery Pike).

A 2008 Infiniti G37 was traveling north on Rt. 522 when the driver lost control and ran off the left side of the road. The Infiniti overturned several times before coming to rest.

The driver of the Infiniti, Terry W. Johnson, 38, of Winchester, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Johnson was wearing his seat-belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

