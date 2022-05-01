Wilson’s go-ahead homer sends Richmond Flying Squirrels to 3-1 win

Will Wilson picked up three hits, including a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, to lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-1 win over the Bowie Baysox on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (12-8) have won four-of-five games against the Baysox (9-10) in this week’s series.

Saturday night’s game drew 8,529 fans. The Flying Squirrels finished the month of April leading all 30 Double-A clubs in average (6,084) and total (66,924) attendance.

With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the sixth, Wilson belted a two-run homer off of Conner Loeprich (Loss, 0-1) over the fence in left field. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Richmond relivers Blake Rivera, Ryan Walker (Win, 5-0), Frank Rubio, Tyler Schimpf and Chris Wright combined to work the final 5.2 innings without allowing a run.

The Baysox took a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a two-out, RBI double by Hudson Haskin. The Baysox finished the game 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base. Over the last three games, Bowie has hit 1-for-28 with runners in scoring position.

The Flying Squirrels evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the third inning when Simon Whiteman scored on a wild pitch by Baysox starting pitcher Zach Peek.

Wilson finished the night 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.

Frankie Tostado collected two hits for Richmond. Over his last seven games, Tostado is batting .444 (12-for-27). Simon Whiteman also picked up a pair of hits for Richmond on Saturday.

The Flying Squirrels wrap up the series against the Baysox on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Lefty Jake Dahlberg (1-0, 2.21) will start for Richmond, opposed by Bowie right-hander Garrett Stallings (1-1, 2.08). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

