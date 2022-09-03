Wilson Fairchild honored with keys to the Queen City
When Wilson Fairchild, cousins Wil Reid and Langdon Reid, attended last week’s Staunton City Council meeting, their wives told them their presence was needed for a city proclamation.
What the cousins, who are sons of original members of the Statler Brothers, did not know is that they would be honored by the City of Staunton and presented with keys to the city.
“We were very surprised by the honor,” Langdon Reid said.
Each received a plaque of the proclamation of their honor by the city and a key.
“We added another key to our key ring,” said Wil Reid.
Langdon Reid said that Mayor Andrea Oakes presented the keys to them and said “it is the highest honor of the city.”
“What Wil and I have done for the city and with the city has been for our love of the 4th of July and the city,” Langdon Reid said.
The Statler Brothers began a tradition in 1970 of celebrating the 4th of July big in Staunton. The tradition lasted for 25 years, and the cousins picked it up again in 2017 and renamed it Happy Birthday America.
Langdon Reid said the intention was to bring everyone together and to celebrate the United States in a small town big town celebration. He said he feels blessed the city chose to honor him and his cousin and it feels special to be honored for bringing the community together every 4th of July.
This year’s event, the first held in person since COVID-19 began, drew 25,000 to the Queen City for food vendors, games, live music and a parade. On the night of 4th of July, Wilson Fairchild performed and then bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent and her band took the stage before the annual fireworks display.
“We just can’t say enough about the [Happy Birthday America] committee,” Wil Reid said.
He said that when he and his cousin resumed the tradition in 2017, they were not sure if it would be as successful as when the Statler Brothers organized the event. The last 4th of July celebration had been 20 years ago.
“We wanted to bring back the same format as then,” Wil Reid said. But would the next generation appreciate the same format?
And resuming the tradition would require more space in Staunton. Holding the event at the Stonewall Brigade Bandstand would not be enough space. They brought it back to the ballfield at Gypsy Hill Park.
“We did it for all the right reasons,” Wil Reid said. He added that it was not necessary for the city to recognize their efforts, “but we’re totally not giving [the keys] back.”
Langdon Reid said that Happy Birthday America requires the time and effort of committee members and participants, including other performers and food vendors. Wilson Fairchild works with all departments of the city to make Happy Birthday America a success.
“That is so special to see the support,” he said.
The cousins and the HBA Committee have already begun planning next year’s celebration, and hoping for weather as wonderful as this year’s.
“A big thank you to city council for wanting to do this,” Langdon said of the honor.