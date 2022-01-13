Wildlife Center of Virginia plans Black Bear Birthday Bash

Published Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, 1:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Black bear sows have been documented giving birth in Virginia from Dec. 19 to Feb. 22 – with a median date of Jan. 17. It’s become a Wildlife Center of Virginia tradition to celebrate the bears’ birthdays on this day.

During the week of Jan. 17, the Wildlife Center will be hosting several unique virtual programs and events.

On Monday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m., wildlife rehabilitators at the Center will prepare special birthday treats. During the same event, the goodies will be delivered to the bears live on camera within their outdoor enclosure. The event will take place virtually on both the Center’s live events page and Facebook.

Monday, Jan. 17 is also the #BettyWhiteChallenge, honoring the late actress and animal lover. Consider making a donation to the Wildlife Center to commemorate this special day. Bear fans can also support all of the bear patients that the Center will care for this year through the Caring for Critters program.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m., Center staff will interview Department of Wildlife Resources biologist Katie Martin during a live-streaming event. Alex Wehrung, the Center’s outreach public affairs manager, will be interviewing her and fielding questions from viewers. Martin will be talking about the natural history of Black Bears in Virginia, including dens, cub behavior, and what you can do if you find a bear cub in the wild. The event will take place virtually on the Center’s live events page and Facebook.

On Friday, Jan. 21, a special video compilation that looks back at the Black Bears of 2021 – from admission to their first birthday – will premiere virtually on the Center’s website and social media channels.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to visit their “Happy Black Bear Parturition Week!” page to find more information on when and where to watch the festivities: www.wildlifecenter.org/news_events/events/happy-black-bear-parturition-week.

Related



