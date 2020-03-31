Wildlife Center of Virginia offers online learning opportunities

Published Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020, 6:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Wildlife Center of Virginia, a leading teaching and research hospital for native wildlife located in Waynesboro, is providing a number of online opportunities to see wild animals and learn more about Virginia wildlife.

The Wildlife Center is providing Critter Cam, a live streaming feed from some of the Center’s outdoor enclosures. Animals that are currently “featured” on Critter Cam include:

Cam #1. Buddy the Bald Eagle;

Cam #2. Four Black Bear yearlings [bears born during January-February 2019]. These bears are in one of the Center’s half-acre bear yards and will be released back into the wild during April;

Cam #3. Four Black Bear cubs [bears born during January-February 2020]. These little bears – still being bottle-fed – are in an outdoor pen in the Center’s Large-Mammal Isolation enclosure. Three of the bears have the run of a 16 square-foot pen, outfitted with climbing logs, toys, and a hammock made out of fire hose. The fourth bear is smaller and will remain confined to a Zinger crater until she is large enough to join the other three bears.

Case histories, videos, and photos of these cubs are available here.

Each of the Critter Cams – which operate 24 hours a day – may be accessed here.

Complementing Critter Cam is a moderated discussion, in which viewers may interact with Center staff and volunteers, asking questions about the latest Critter Cam feeds, background information on wild animals, etc.

The Center is also offering a variety of online presentations and tours. The schedule for the week of March 30 includes:

For Goodness Snakes. Learn about snake anatomy and natural history … and meet one of the Center’s resident education ambassador snakes. Tuesday, March 31 at 1 p.m Eastern on Facebook Live.

Fantastic Falcons. Explore these amazing birds of prey, and meet a rare falcon. Wednesday, April 1 at 1 p.m. Eastern on Facebook Live.

This Is … Jeopardy! Wildlife trivia questions … and more! Friday, April 3 at 1 p.m. Eastern on Facebook Live.

The schedule for online events is available here.

Founded in 1982, the Center has cared for more than 80,000 sick, injured and orphaned wild animals from all across Virginia. During 2019, for example, the Center cared for a record-setting 3,345 patients, including 490 Virginia Opossums, 460 Eastern Cottontails, and 220 East Gray Squirrels.

During this COVID-19 crisis, the Center is open and ready to help wild animals in need. As is always true, the Center encourages individuals who find an injured or orphaned wild animal to first call or email the Center for assistance and advice.

Additional information about the Wildlife Center is available at www.wildlifecenter.org.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments