Why you should consider turning to League Of Legends

Are you thinking about branching out and taking your gaming experiences to a whole new level? Maybe you are simply tired of the console wars with the constant releases of new games. Maybe you are just looking to be a little adventurous. Whatever the situation is, you should consider League of Legends. There is a good chance that you have probably already heard of the game, but just never got around to playing it. Well, there is a reason that League of Legends is one of the world’s most popular video games. In fact, it is now entering its fifth year of mainstream gaming. Sure, you might be a little behind, but there has never been a better time to jump in headfirst and below you will learn why you should.

New Visual Updates And Maps

If you want to try high-level account you may visit here https://gamestore.live and buy League of Legends account with favourite character. Over the four years that League of Legends has been in play there have been a few minor updates to the characters and maps just to keep players more and more engaged, but the biggest chances are yet to come. That’s right users are going to get a complete makeover of the Summoner’s Rift map. This is one of the most beloved maps, as it is the default map for professional players. Summoner’s Rift is a five versus five map features three lines with a jungle between them. It is true that the current map is pretty impressive, but it will pale in comparison to the new and improved one that is set to release very soon.

There Are Real Life Opportunities

League of Legends isn’t just like any other game. This game really offers players a chance to go further in life. In fact, League of Legends is considered an Esports in the United States, which means that foreign players can receive worker’s visas just to get into the country to participate in team play. There are even plenty of scholarship options available. The tournaments are even more impressive. Each year League of Legends hosts a season just like any other sport and offers players the chance to qualify and compete at an end of the year tournament. First place prize is over one million dollars. If it turns out that you are good at the game, you could literally be set for life.

The Current Season Has Ended

It is true that League of Legends offers a variety of different gameplay on different levels, but the main competitive play in five versus five. During this gameplay, each player will be ranked according to how many points they earn or lose. Basically, what this means is that if you want to vie at a competitive level you are going to need a team. Since the current season has just ended players and teams are going to be out there looking to redevelop their strategies and form new relationships. If you can get your rank up high enough, you might get invited to join one of these teams. Or, at the very least you can build your own.

