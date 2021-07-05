Why so many car crashes are fatal

New Jersey can be a dangerous place to drive. In one recent year alone, there were 564 fatalities. Many of these tragic accidents occurred due to speeding or driving under the influence. Most of the fatalities were drivers or passengers in smaller vehicles like cars and light-duty trucks.

Why is driving in New Jersey so dangerous?

There are several factors that contribute to hazardous driving conditions in the Garden State. These include:

New Jersey Turnpike. Cutting a swath through the state’s most densely populated areas, the 148-mile stretch of road has up to 14 lanes in some areas. Annually, over 5 billion miles are driven on the turnpike. Each year there are usually about 20-25 fatalities, mainly due to speeding and distracted driving.

Other highways. Route 27, I-78, Route 9, Route 130 and I-295 are the 5 most dangerous roads and all contribute to vehicle fatalities due to their heavy traffic load.

Semi-trucks. A common sight in New Jersey, these massive vehicles are dangerous given their size and weight. Typically, they require 20 to 30 percent longer to decelerate and stop. Particularly dangerous vehicle crashes can occur from head-on collisions and jack-knife accidents. Truck driver fatigue and poor maintenance also contribute to the number of fatalities in New Jersey.

Drivers in New Jersey also have some bad habits that contribute to vehicle crashes. These are:

Failure Use Passing Lanes Appropriately. Sometimes a driver is going slow in the center lane. Then they realize you want to pass, and for some reason, get offended. They speed up and make it difficult to pass without excessive speeding.

Multi-tasking. Despite the fact that everyone knows distracted driving is dangerous, it still occurs. Drivers talk on their phones, eat or drink, apply make-up, or pay more attention to their passengers than the road.

Some drivers simply can’t help themselves. They’re driving along and come up to a vehicle in front of them that they believe is traveling too slow. So, they tailgate.

All these reasons contribute to the high number of vehicle crash fatalities.