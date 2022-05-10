What’s on tap this week at the Verona, Waynesboro farmers markets

The Verona Farmers Market this week will be offering fresh baked breads and goods, locally raised beef and pork products, hanging flower baskets, and beautiful plant starts to fill your garden.

The Verona Farmers Market is held at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona on Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Food Truck Wednesdays will feature Battarbees Catering Buggy, Cheesesteak Scenarios and Cosmic Smoke-N- BBQ. Tasty stuff!

This week at the Waynesboro Farmers Market

Wild Altar Farmstead is seeking your half-eaten apples, onion skins, and those leftovers that got pushed to the back of the fridge. You can now bring your left over veggie and food scraps to be turned into compost by dropping them off at the community compost bin managed by Wild Altar Farmstead. Turn your food scraps into healthy soil that can support their growing efforts on their farm while decreasing waste that goes into the landfill.

What they want: Fruit and veggie Trimmings, Leftovers (if plant based), egg shells, coffee grounds, fish bones and skins, flowers/plant trimmings, uncoated paper*

What they don’t want: Meat, animal fat, bones, citrus peels, stickers from fruit, oil, dairy *many paper products are coated in a layer of petroleum that does not break down.

