What to look for in a text message marketing agency

Published Wednesday, Sep. 22, 2021, 6:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Finding the right text message marketing agency could seem like looking for a needle in a haystack, but the reality is that once your brand finds the right one, the search will be entirely worth it. So, if you are wondering what to look for in a text message marketing agency, you’re in the right place.

Text message marketing is an excellent, targeted way to reach out to consumers. Because texts can go directly to the consumer, finding a way to harness the power of this marketing technique is invaluable. However, it can be tricky to figure out, so hiring a text message marketing agency with a plethora of knowledge is the right way to set your business up for success.

If you are looking to hire a text message marketing agency, there are several things that you should keep an eye out for. You are hiring this company to make an impact, and therefore, these certain skill sets will help them stand out and demonstrate that they are up for the challenge. Continue reading to learn more about what you should look for when hiring a text message marketing agency.

The ability to build a community

Text message marketing presents a brand with the opportunity to build a community. Therefore, you should look for an agency that has a robust understanding of this. Ideally, the text message marketing agency will have several case studies that demonstrate the work that they do. This will help show you what to expect from working with their team.

Ideally, you will find a case study that talks about how the agency worked to build a community for a company of a similar size as yours. Also, look out for examples within your industry. The value of community in marketing simply cannot be understated, so look for agencies that are up to the task of helping your brand refine and build yours.

The ability to reach your target audience

The next thing that your text message marketing agency should be able to do is to help you reach your target audience—or even figure out who that target audience is. You want to ensure that your company’s messages are finding their way into suitable phones. Therefore, work with a brand that has proven experience reaching your target audience.

Ideally, before you commit to working with the agency, you will ask for testimonials about this. Doing this will help ensure that the agency has the expertise that you are looking for. Alternatively, if you know another brand that has worked with the said agency to reach their target audience, you can reach out to them and discuss how it went.

Keep this in mind: it doesn’t matter how good an agency is at text message marketing if they cannot disseminate your message to the correct audience. The audience is everything!

Powerful filtering options

You will also want to ensure that the text message marketing agency you consider working with has powerful filter options. Ideally, the text message marketing agency should have filtering to select demographics and user information in several powerful combinations.

This will allow you control over the messaging that you are using. These filtering options will again prove valuable because reaching that target audience is of the utmost importance.

Meaningful results

The ability to send targeted messaging is excellent, but the meaningful results you will garner from doing so matters. Find an agency that will work with you to craft 1 to 1 messaging just as artfully as they do 1 to many recipients. In addition, an agency that will help send relevant messages at scale that will inspire recipients to reply is invaluable.

Make a connection

The best text message marketing agencies won’t just help a brand get their message out; they will help them create a genuine connection with the people receiving it. Ideally, the text message marketing agency will provide a phone number that can be shared with the audience. This provides an authentic experience, as recipients feel that they are texting with a friend or someone they know personally.