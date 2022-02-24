What to expect from the iPhone 12

Few companies have created as successful a brand as California’s own, Apple. From Macbooks saturating college campuses all over the United States to iPhones being one the best selling phone brands of all time, the Apple community is vast and passionate. So if you are looking to upgrade your phone or switch to Apple for the first time, then the iPhone 12 is a great contender for why it should either be your upgrade of choice or your first step into the Apple ecosystem.

Why upgrading to the iPhone 12 works

If you are a cell phone user, then chances are you have had more than one upgrade experience. This is always an exciting time when you switch up your tech and look for something that better suits your needs. For some people, a phone is strictly practical, and thus only options that make the most monetary sense for their functionality fit the bill. For others, searching for a new phone is exciting and fun and like an unexpected Christmas.

The one downside to switching out your phone, in most cases, is always going to be the cost. The bottom line is that these devices are expensive. Unfortunately, spending a thousand dollars on a new phone has become part of the territory of upgrading your tech nowadays, and that’s no small amount of money.

When it comes to dropping this much money, you need to make sure you make the right decision. There are so many aspects of a cell phone that are intrinsic to our day-to-day lives; it’s no longer as simple as just getting a device that will dependably send and receive calls and text messages. Phones in the modern market are responsible for everything from finding your favorite recipes online, sending emails, navigating new cities, and being the central entertainment hub. This is a lot of work and various tasks for one piece of tech to do.

Thankfully the iPhone 12 Pro still proves to be one of the most dependable iPhones in the iPhone family and is still a great choice. This iPhone iteration has all of the game-changing benefits implemented in the iPhone 11, along with a slick new design overhaul. The new flattened edges bring the iPhone up-to-date with Apple’s iconic flagship iPad lineup and bring continuity across their devices. Even the new Mackbook Pros and Macbook Air models have similarly flattened edges.

So, if you are in the market for a new iPhone this year, why should the iPhone 12 be on your radar? Here is everything you can expect from your new iPhone 12 Red Pocket purchase.

What is important to you?

One of the most important aspects of getting a new phone is figuring out what is important to you. Unfortunately, there is no shortage of competition in the phone market. Apple stands out in a host of competitive Android devices. However, that doesn’t mean that it is always the best choice.

If you’ve already done the leg work to realize why you want to be in the Apple ecosystem with your smartphone, then you need to move on to what features you value. Is it a gorgeous display, stellar cameras, or dependable battery life?

Most likely, the answer is that all of these are important, and the good news is that the iPhone 12 delivers on all of them and more.

A gorgeous OLED display

The most noticeable thing about the iPhone 12 Pro right out of the gate is the eye-popping OLED screen. Introducing OLED screens to their iPhone lineup with the iPhone X. Things have only gotten better since then. The iPhone 12 Pro sports a Super Retina XDR OLED screen with enhanced colors, rich signature OLED blacks, and can get up to 800 nits of brightness.

Not only that, but its 6.1-inch display size makes everything from reading text, Facetime your loved ones and sending emails to seem more natural than ever before. With 466 PPI (pixel per inch), you will never have a problem with resolution. Images and texts are sharper than ever, and thanks to Apple’s software engineering, night mode will help ease the tension on your eyes for after-hours use.

A battery that keeps working

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 2,815 mAh built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery rated for up to 17 hours of video playback and 65 hours of audio playback. One of the ways that Apple has always stood out in the competition is that they design their phones to be power optimized. That means that the phone’s hardware works hand in hand with the software to give you the most power and the longest-lasting battery.

The iPhone 12 Pro is truly an all-day travel companion and can keep a charge even through heavy use. With fast-charging, USB-C-to-Lightning support, getting your iPhone charged is no hassle. Not only that, but this is Apple’s first wireless charging capable iPhone. Wireless charging is a hassle-free option that can recharge your phone overnight without ever having to plug or unplug using the MagSafe wireless charger.

A camera that stands out

On paper, it’s easy enough to find a smartphone that may have better specs than Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro, but this is back to where Apple exceeds the competition in actual use. Designing high-end cameras, they optimize the smartphone camera experience with intelligent software that makes the iPhone 12 Pro one of the best smartphone cameras on the market.

Utilizing Ultra Wide, Wid, and Telephoto camera angels, an enhanced night mode which ranks as one of the most competitive on the market, and up to 10x zoom, there is so much to love about the camera. Apple’s unique, three-lens camera build utilizes 12MP of power and has a front-facing, 4K capable camera that doesn’t play games either.

iPhone 12

Whether you are upgrading your phone or taking your first jab at trying out Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro is a beautiful way to experience what Apple has to offer. Pairing that with excellent coverage at some of the competitive rates on the market through Red Pocket, and you have a deal that is good to fail.

Story by Jacob Maslow