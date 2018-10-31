What to do with pumpkins when Halloween is over

Pumpkins are good food, high in essential vitamins and minerals. Once we carve and light them, however, most people think their value is gone. Think of this: just as many resources went into growing that Virginia grown Jack O’lantern as any other food product, and it will produce a nutrient-dense compost as it rots.
Check with your city or county to see if they have a pumpkin collection program. Some areas collect pumpkins with yard waste but some do not, so check before you chuck.
You can turn composting your pumpkin into a fun activity for kids. Let them break it into pieces. Find a sunny corner if possible, leave the pieces there, cover with leaves and within a few months, you should have an earthy-smelling compost rich in nutrients to spread on your plants.
Putting every bit of your pumpkin to good use takes a little effort, but it can be a fun family activity and a way to do something good for the planet.
