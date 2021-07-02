What does payout percentage mean for the casino customers?

Apart from being a great form of entertainment, online casinos are also known as a potential source of income. To enjoy the financial benefits, players should always check a winning probability before starting an actual game. The payout percentage varies depending on the selected slot and the gambling site. In most cases, it ranges from 75% to 98%.

While estimating a winning probability may be a serious challenge, online casinos do their best to provide players with sufficient statistics. However, choosing a casino with the highest payout percentage isn’t the best idea you can come up with. Mathematically approved data isn’t the single mechanism for choosing a proper resource.

Payout percentages definition

Every player should realize the very fact that online and land-based casinos aim to make money. Once a certain sum of money is collected, they try to keep as much as possible to themselves. How can players understand what winnings to expect from a casino? A Payout or Return to Player (RTP) percentage is viewed by many as the percentage of the money that is returned to a player after winning a game.

Well-reputed online casinos post this kind of information on their website, so players can have a general idea of what to expect from this or that slot machine. Of course, high RTP is not a single indicator of a reliable and profitable gambling resource. So, don’t be fooled by high numbers. Some players think that if they invest $100 into a slot with a 97% payout percentage, they will get $197, which is wrong. Instead, they will get $97 and the casino will end up with $3 in its pocket.

Online casinos with high RTP are not a rare thing. According to the Jackpot City review, the local gaming collection contains the slots like Mega Fortune and Major Millions, whose RTP is above 95%. There are many other gambling resources that belong to the category of the highest payout online casinos. For example,

Casimba – 96.5%

888 – 96.72%

Monopoly – 96.20%

Authorities to review payout rates

More than several international organizations monitor RTP rates in the gambling industry. They make sure that online casinos generate random and fair results. Here are the most respectful RTP authorities:

eCOGRA: The UK-based regulator of gaming content. Over the last decade, it has become the most authoritative organization that is responsible for testing online casinos.

GLI Gaming Labs: The international organization that certifies and tests gaming services. Thanks to extremely high standards, it is able to provide an objective evaluation of any online casino in the market.

UK Gambling Commission: A public organization that is responsible for the regulation and supervision of the gaming law in the UK. It helps online casinos operate within the legal frames and protects players from different kinds of gambling scams.

Malta Gaming Authority: A top gaming authority in the gambling sector. By imposing strict requirements on online casinos, it takes care of players.

Summary

A payout percentage is a financial aspect of all the games offered by a gambling resource. Some titles have a high rate, while others – a low one. While choosing an online casino, pay attention to the RTP rate of a game rather than the RTP rate of the gambling site.

Before you start a game for “real” money, you should consider playing a trial version and looking through all the policies and regulations. Thus, you will be safe and will get the maximum out of the game.

Story by Anthony Smith