What can I do if my insurance doesn’t cover plastic surgeries?

There is nothing worse than feeling like an enemy in your own skin. Whether you were involved in an accident, were born with a defect, or simply wish to exercise your agency over your appearance, plastic surgery, when responsibly managed, can be a net positive in the fight for self-confidence.

First and foremost, you should always make sure that you are doing plastic surgery for the right reasons – which is to say, for yourself. You should never feel pressured into any surgical procedure. In an age where body image and body positivity are becoming an even greater part of our psychological and social lexicon, plastic surgery can be a positive force, but only if you fully feel your body is your own.

Types of Plastic Surgeries and What They Cost

Plastic surgery can take many forms. You will need to sit down with your surgeon and discuss your desired procedure. A good surgeon should offer you a no-pressure safe space in which to discuss matters of body image and personal beauty in a compassionate, objective, honest, and understanding fashion. Among the most popular cosmetic surgery options today are:

Nose Jobs: Rhinoplasties can work to reconstruct or altogether alter the bone and cartilage on the inside of the nose and skin. The average nose job cost in the US in 2018 was $5,350.

Rhinoplasties can work to reconstruct or altogether alter the bone and cartilage on the inside of the nose and skin. The average nose job cost in the US in 2018 was $5,350. Boob Jobs: Breast augmentation involves any number of different procedures, from reductions to enlargements to shape alterations. Because of this wide range of potential treatments, costs are likewise various, ranging anywhere from around $3,800 to $12,000.

Breast augmentation involves any number of different procedures, from reductions to enlargements to shape alterations. Because of this wide range of potential treatments, costs are likewise various, ranging anywhere from around $3,800 to $12,000. Brazilian Butt Lift: This procedure involves removing fatty tissue from elsewhere and transferring it to the hip, lower back, and buttock region. It produces a more solid and lasting result than gluteal implants. Prices for this procedure tend to run around $8,000 to $10,000.

As you can see from those figures, plastic surgery is quite expensive, which inevitably leads to the question of healthcare and coverage. The question of whether your plastic surgery procedure will be covered by your insurance will depend on the nature of both the procedure and insurance.

As a general rule of thumb, the more “necessary” the procedure is, the more likely it is to be covered, while more “elective” procedures are more likely to either not be covered or be covered in a more limited fashion.

For example, if you are seeking reconstructive plastic surgery in the wake of a car accident, there is a fair chance that this will be covered. Moreover, if you have a medically pressing need for plastic surgery, such as breast reconstruction surgery following a mastectomy, this type of coverage is mandated by law to be covered.

That said, these medically important surgeries are very different than the “boob jobs” and “Brazilian butt lifts” mentioned above. These are typically seen as more elective and not commonly covered. However, you can still seek medical loans from qualified lending agents, who may also be able to give you advice on how to make valid insurance claims for certain procedures that may not seem to be covered. For example, though nose jobs can have aesthetic benefits, they can also have medical benefits in some cases. If you can show this to be true in your case, you may be able to get coverage for your nose job.

Final Tips

Many of the mistakes in plastic surgery stem from rushed surgeries that clients later regret, so you will want to take your time and make sure you fully understand the procedure.

Only opt for accredited plastic surgeons with a positive and transparent track record.

Your plastic surgeon should be completely transparent about their qualifications, prices, approaches, and past procedures. Always research surgeons before signing on with them, and if you feel uncomfortable in any way, leave. There are many qualified plastic surgeons genuinely looking to help patients. Always remember – you deserve answers, respect, and first-class treatment.

When researched, financed, and practiced responsibly, plastic surgery can allow patients an unprecedented amount of control over their bodies and lives.

