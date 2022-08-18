What Belts Are On The Line In Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2?
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk throw down for three of the four world title belts at heavyweight, with both men confident they will get the job done come Saturday night in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia takes centre stage with all eyes in the boxing world on this gigantic rematch between two heavyweight juggernauts.
Joshua is aiming to become a three-time heavyweight champion, meanwhile Usyk looks to make a successful first defence of his World Heavyweight Titles. If you fancy a bet on the fight, be sure to check out our exclusive betting tips and predictions ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 on Saturday night.
The big fight is just days away now, and the expectation and excitement is building as we count down to the first bell of Usyk vs Joshua 2 from the Jeddah Super Dome.
Usyk vs Joshua 2 Preview
This fight is quit simply the biggest fight of the year. The heavyweight division always brings the most eyeballs and creates the most hype as both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua battle it out for heavyweight supremacy on Saturday night.
The pair of heavyweight kingpins are set to do battle in front of a sold-out Jeddah Super Dome, where 35,000 fans will be packed in to cheer either Usyk or Joshua to victory.
Joshua is the betting underdog this time with the bookmakers, having been comprehensively out-boxed by Usyk first time around. Usyk goes in as the favourite, having bamboozled ‘AJ’ in their first encounter have having looked like he was coasting and still had a few more gears to go through if necessary.
There is just something extraordinary about a heavyweight world title fight, especially when it is between two of the best fighters in the upper-echelons of weight categories in recent years. Joshua aims to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world, meanwhile Usyk aims to make a successful first defence of the three belts he won back in September in front of a sold out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
What a fight we have on our hands this weekend!
What Belts Are On The Line?
Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are throwing down for the IBF, WBA-Super and WBO World Heavyweight Titles come August 20th.
Usyk won the belts back in 2021 in the first fight against Joshua in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when he won a unanimous decision against the hometown hero.
This is the first time the 35-year-old aims to defend the three belts he won back in September, but the Ukrainian defended world titles on numerous occasions in the cruiserweight division and was the undisputed champion before his move up to heavyweight.
The only belt not on the line on Saturday night is the WBC Title, currently held by Tyson Fury. The winner of Saturday night’s mega-fight could well see themselves in an undisputed heavyweight title fight in 2023.
Who Are The Current Belt Holders?
Apart from Tyson Fury who currently holds the WBC belt and the Ring Magazine belt as well, one man currently holds all of the rest of them. That man is Oleksandr Usyk.
The Ukrainian won the rest of the world heavyweight titles after beating Britain’s Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision back in September 2021.
Usyk holds the WBO, IBF and WBA-Super world heavyweight title belts, which are regarded as three of the four recognised world titles, the other being Fury’s WBC title. Usyk also claimed the IBO world heavyweight title against Joshua last September, but it isn’t globally recognised as one of the main four titles in world boxing and isn’t anywhere near as prestigious as the other four.
Here is a list of the current recognised heavyweight champions:
- WBO Champion – Oleksandr Usyk
- IBF Champion – Oleksandr Usyk
- WBA-Super Champion – Oleksandr Usyk
- WBC Champion – Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Fight Odds
